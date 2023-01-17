Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
- Published
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food.
Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo.
The online retail giant initially refused to refund the sum because Mr Burton had signed for the delivery.
It has since returned the money after being approached by the BBC's You and Yours programme.
Mr Burton, 69, told You and Yours he initially thought there had been a simple mistake.
But Amazon told him because he had accepted the parcel and given the courier a passcode, and the fact the dog food weighed the same as an iPhone, then he must have received the iPhone.
'Obviously wrong'
Mr Burton said something within Amazon's security systems was "obviously wrong" if a high value piece of technology could be replaced with dog food.
He said that he had reported it to the police, but was told Amazon would need to investigate if the switch had occurred at one of its fulfilment centres and then refer it to the relevant force.
Within minutes of being contacted by You and Yours, Mr Burton received a call from a representative of Amazon who apologised for the situation.
They promised they would be conducting a "comprehensive review to identify any areas of improvement" with the findings sent "to the appropriate leadership team".
The money was refunded to Mr Burton's account the following day.
An Amazon spokesperson told the BBC: "We've contacted Mr Burton directly, apologised and processed a full refund."
'Experiencing problems'
Tech journalists and consumer champion David McClelland said he had heard other reports of people receiving packets of dog food instead of a high-value laptop, and in one case a box of cornflakes.
"I'm not saying there is a pattern here but currently it seems as though, whether it's dog food or corn flakes, some people are experiencing problems in this way."
Mr McClelland recommends that when consumers order high value items from Amazon, they film the packaging for any signs of tampering, and film themselves opening it.