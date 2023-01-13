Bradford on Avon's flood defence out of action over safety risk
- Published
Temporary flood defences designed to protect a town from rising river levels will not be used as they were deemed a safety risk by the Environment Agency.
Bradford on Avon residents were told to prepare their own flood defences after the barrier was taken out of service.
The Environment Agency (EA) said people might become trapped behind the barrier if too much water pressed against it.
The decision left one business owner, Tanya Kloppers, saying she felt "abandoned".
Ms Kloppers, the manager of The Courtyard Hair Salon, said: "There's no help from them now, which is quite sad."
Ms Kloppers said businesses and residents were contacted by letter "months ago" by the EA informing them it was not going to deploy the barriers in future but there was no further communication.
"Before, the agency have been amazing at coming and letting us know they are going to put them [barriers] up," she said.
"At one time they put them up three or four times in one year and it didn't actually flood, but now it is flooding and they're not here.
"I feel a bit abandoned basically. There's not been one word from any flood environment agency. It is a let down."
An EA spokesperson said: "Deploying temporary flood barriers at the Bull Pit in Bradford on Avon poses a safety risk and no longer offers any benefit to properties in that area.
"A newly-identified risk means too much water pressing against the barriers could shift them backwards, trapping and harming anyone behind them.
"Properties in the Bull Pit have also installed their own measures to prevent flood water from entering which offer a higher standard of protection than the barriers."
The EA said it had engaged with residents and businesses to ensure they were prepared for any future flooding.
It comes as there are 18 flood warnings in place in and around Wiltshire - including Bradford on Avon.
The EA spokesperson urged people to create a flood plan and sign up for flood warnings so they would be prepared to act in the event of a flood.
They added: "We continue to work with Wiltshire Council and others to design a suitable flood defence that will better protect more than 100 properties in the town."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk