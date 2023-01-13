Flood warnings in place as GWR trains disrupted for second day
Rail passengers and drivers are facing disruption for a second day after heavy rain.
Network Rail says flooding in the Chipping Sodbury area means it is unsafe to run trains between Bristol Parkway and Swindon.
Trains between London and south Wales are being diverted with disruption expected until the end of the day.
Elsewhere, floodgates on the A361 in Somerset have been shut with "further flooding" expected.
The road is closed between Burrowbridge and East Lyng after a "significant increase in floodwaters" at Currymoor - one of the largest flood storage reservoirs on the Somerset Levels and Moors.
Flood warnings are in place in 19 locations in Gloucestershire where "flooding is expected".
The West saw heavy rain on Thursday, which led to several roads being closed alongside railway closures.
