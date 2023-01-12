Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence.
Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March.
She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children of throwing mud and stones at her.
Antwon suffered a blow to the head causing a 1cm cut that had to be glued and Johnson has been ordered to pay him compensation.
She admitted assault occasioning actually bodily harm at magistrates court last month.
At Bristol Crown Court earlier she was given a four-month sentence suspended for six months and was ordered to pay Antwon £500.
Avon and Somerset Police initially decided not to pursue charges against Johnson.
There was outcry on social media, amid speculation Antwon was targeted because of his race, despite being one of a number of children involved in the altercation with Johnson.
A review was carried out of the police decision to take no further action after Antwon's family raised concerns.
When the evidence was re-examined Johnson was charged.
The court heard there was no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated.
Johnson herself called the police, along with someone else who reported the attack on behalf of the children.
In her police interview Johnson said she did not know exactly what happened but she accepted she had struck the victim.
She said she had estimated Anton to be about 15 because he was taller than her.
'Constant reminder'
Emma Martin, for Johnson, said the attack has had a huge impact on her life and she had been forced to move house and change jobs because of threats made against her.
In addition, Ms Martin said Johnson was "desperately ashamed and embarrassed".
Passing sentence, Judge Edward Burgess KC said Johnson had caused "the probable permanent scarring of a 12-year-old child, in a prominent place on his face".
"You were carrying a large heavy paddle. You must've realised you'd caused him harm."
Judge Burgess said Johnson was of previous good character and had "shown many excellent qualities as a colleague, mother and friend".
"But on 26 March you committed a serious act of violence against a child of 12 years," he said.
"It left a visible scar, which may well be permanent - a constant reminder when he looks in the mirror of what you did to him."
He added: "It's quite clear to me, that anyone who perceived this as a racial incident - I am quite certain that it wasn't in any way racially motivated."
'Upsetting case'
Members of Antwon's family present in court said threats directed at Johnson on social media had not come from them.
Antwon's grandmother Tania Palmer and his aunt Antonia Forrest said they did not want Johnson to go to prison, and only wished her to be punished for what she had done.
Speaking after the hearing, Ch Insp Mike Buck said: "This is an upsetting case of an assault on a young boy, which caused him actual bodily harm, and the weight of evidence gathered during the re-investigation has led to the defendant admitting the offence and being sentenced today."
He continued: "We recognise the strength of community concern following the initial outcome of this case and the perception that Antwon was treated differently because of his race.
"While we've found no evidence to suggest race played any part in the police decision to take no further action, we've listened deeply to the concerns and issues raised by the victim's family and the wider community."
Mr Buck said lessons from the investigation would feed into the work Avon and Somerset Police was doing under the National Race Action Plan that focuses on improving services for black victims of crime.
