Swindon cannabis farm: Man arrested after 200 plants found by police

Police found cannabis plants growing in four bedrooms and one other room in the property
By Dawn Limbu
A man has been arrested after a cannabis farm with 200 plants was discovered by police on a residential street.

Plants were found in five rooms of the property on Wolsely Avenue in Swindon, which had been converted to grow cannabis.

The man, in his 20s, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and is in custody.

Wiltshire Police said the plants have since been destroyed.

Officers were conducting enquiries regarding the suspected cannabis farm following a tip-off from the local community.

They attended the property where they found plants growing in four bedrooms and one other room.

PC Sam Whettham said: "The electrics at the property had been modified to circumvent the meter and abstract energy.

"I am pleased that we have been able to stop these drugs reaching our streets and causing harm within the local community."

A police spokesperson said the force worked closely with specialist offers from Avon and Somerset Police, who specialise in the destruction of cannabis farms.

