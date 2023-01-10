Teen 'stabbed Swindon man in row over drug money'
- Published
A teenage drug dealer allegedly fatally stabbed a man in a row over money, a court has heard.
Treyvon Ejiogu, 18, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of the murder of 33-year-old Lee Turner on 10 October 2021 in Swindon.
Mr Ejiogu was one of three teenagers who had travelled to Swindon from London to sell drugs, the court heard.
The defendant, from Chingford in east London, admits stabbing Mr Turner, but claims he was acting in self-defence.
He was 17 at the time of the incident and has previously admitted a charge of possession of a knife in a public place and supply of class A drugs.
The jury heard that Mr Ejiogu and his associates travelled to Swindon on 9 October and spent the day dealing drugs from a pub car park on behalf of the JoJo county line gang.
The following day, they went to a mound on a playing field known as the Venny, in the Pinehurst area, to sell crack cocaine and heroine, the court heard.
It was there they were approached by Mr Turner who was killed a short time later, the jury was told.
In a prepared statement given to police and read to the jury, Mr Ejiogu admitted stabbing Mr Turner, but claimed he was in fear of his life.
'Screaming and shouting'
The defendant said Mr Turner had approached the group from behind and was acting "erratically" and started "screaming and shouting" when they said they had no drugs on them.
He claimed Mr Turner had told him "people can't mess with me," before grabbing one of the defendant's friends and holding a knife to his throat.
Mr Ejiogu said he had taken all the money he had on him, around £60 to £80, and given it to Mr Turner, but the victim then pulled out a second knife.
"(Mr Turner) had a knife in each hand, he said 'I'll take all three of you'," Mr Ejiogu said.
The defendant admitted taking a knife out of his own pocket and stabbing Mr Turner to the left hand side of his chest.
'Extremely fearful'
"I was extremely fearful I was going to be stabbed," the defendant said.
"At the precise moment, stabbing the man seemed to be the only way I could protect myself," he said.
The thee boys fled the scene via a woodland, discarding some clothing and the knife, before making their way back to London, the court heard.
But prosecutor Christopher Quinlan KC said almost none of the money Mr Ejiogu claimed to have handed over to Mr Turner was found.
Mr Quinlan said: "Was (the killing) actually a fight about money and drugs?
"The defendant and his team of dealers wanting to keep the money, and in that moment being prepared to use lethal force to do so."
He added: "A single £10 was all the police found (at the scene), and Lee Turner had not a penny on him."
The trial, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.
