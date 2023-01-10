Man, 61, charged over driving wrong way on M4
A 61-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after a car was spotted travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway on the M4.
Wiltshire Police received a report of a Mercedes A200 AMG speeding on the wrong side of the road between junctions 14 and 15 in the early hours of Monday.
The driver was "eventually" stopped by officers near Leigh Delamere services.
Alexis Moore, of Richmere Road, Didcot, was arrested and held custody. He was due before Swindon magistrates earlier.
