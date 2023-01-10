Wiltshire to receive millions to help prevent homelessness
Wiltshire is set to receive £2.2m in government funding to help prevent homelessness.
The county secured £2,203,828 over the next two years from the government's £654m funding package to tackle the issue.
In addition, Wiltshire was granted a further £8.5m to prevent homelessness among veterans.
Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham, said the funds would support "those who have heroically served our country".
The money will be used to provide temporary accommodation for families, help individuals at risk of becoming homeless, pay deposits for new homes and mediate with landlords to avoid evictions.
The veteran homelessness prevention programme has been dubbed Op Fortitude and will help deliver services in more than 900 specialist housing units in England.
The programme provides healthcare, education and employment to help former armed forces personnel adapt to life as a civilian, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.
Over Christmas, a temporary scheme was in place to ensure that no veteran slept rough.
'Absolutely right'
Ms Donelan said: "It's absolutely right that this government funding allows us to provide support to those who have heroically served our country in the armed forces and end veteran homelessness for good this year.
"Wiltshire has a strong connection to veterans and so I will continue to stand up for our local veteran community and was very supportive of having a new veterans' minister in cabinet."
Some £24m from the government's homelessness prevention pot will also help councils across the country support those fleeing domestic abuse in a bid to ensure no one has to stay with a violent or controlling partner for fear of not having a roof over their head.
This funding forms part of the government's wider £2bn package of support to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.
