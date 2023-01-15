Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect.
Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security.
SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for plans to reopen the listed landmark.
But campaigners said not enough was being done to secure the building and investigatory work had yet to begin.
Tony Hillier from SOS said: "The site hasn't been mothballed responsibly. It was just shut up and left. Inevitably this will end up costing more money.
"The process has been turgid, it's taking too long," he added.
The Oasis closed in November 2020 when operator GLL said it was no longer viable.
Neil Robinson, who founded SOS and made a recent site visit, said: "There has been more vandalism and lights smashed. It's in a disgusting state.
"We won't accept anymore delays this year. The only way to solve the fly-tipping and building deterioration is to simply crack on with the restoration."
"There is a legal obligation to keep a listed site responsibly maintained, but this is not happening. Historic England should be policing it," he said.
"We're keen to see the building reopened," said Alexandra Shaw from Historic England.
"Our role in the planning system, however, is advisory, whilst both decision-making and enforcement are matters for the local authority."
The Oasis was opened on New Year's Day in 1976 and marked a cultural shift from swimming for fitness to swimming for fun.
Designed by Gillinson Barnet & Partners, it was described by the Royal Institute of British Architects as a "fantasy structure, its half-submerged dome resembling a flying saucer".
With its tropical themed interior it was described by the Swindon Advertiser as: "A ray of extravagant, faraway sunshine that had contrived......to illuminate an unlikely corner of North Wiltshire."
The pleasure dome has even earned a footnote in pop history, when Noel and Liam Gallagher visited Swindon in 1991 and, according to urban legend, were inspired to name their band after it.
The pool and dome were awarded Grade II listed status by Historic England in 2021 as "the best and earliest example of the newly developed building type, which went on to gain huge popularity in the 1970s and 80s".
Robert Guy, from Bristol-based Arturus Architects, said: "(Oasis) has a clarity behind the design. I can't think of any other domes in the UK in the 70s, so it is unique in its form."
The owner SevenCapital has submitted drawings to the borough council showing a new panelled dome, similar to the inflated bubbles on Cornwall's Eden Project, which the company said was "as close as is possible to its original design and compatible with its listed status".
Catherine Croft, the director of the Twentieth Century Society, said: "The developer's proposal is a reasonable conclusion. It's important to be flexible because these buildings are not museum artefacts, they have to be financially viable.
"It's making people aware they have something really special which is worth keeping. So many locals have said, "I went there with my kids" or, "I had parties there as a child" or similar," she added.
However, critics fear the vast sports hall and outdoor football pitches do not feature in the plans.
In a letter to council planners Bob Sharples, from Sport England, expressed concerns that Swindon had a lack of sports halls.
"If the site is lost it would be to the detriment of the residents of Swindon, especially those from the lower social economic groups," he added.
Borough Council leaders fear the outdoor sporting facilities could be replaced by housing to make the development viable.
However, Councillor David Renard, Leader of Swindon Borough Council, said: "We support the building of homes if it secures the regeneration of the Oasis.
"Exploratory talks about removing the protective listing, which added to the soaring costs, have been dropped as Historic England will not consider the idea."
The borough council is due to make a decision on the developer's proposals shortly, and an application for £15m from the government's Levelling Up Fund will be decided by the end of January.
Meanwhile, campaigners hold out hope the leisure centre will soon be restored to its former glory.
Mr Robinson said: "Our biggest fear is that the developers will deliberately stall long enough until the site becomes so derelict it risks being de-listed and demolished."
"SevenCapital was given permission to start work to check for concrete cancer but nothing has been done yet," added Mr Hillier.
The developer has been approached for comment but has yet to reply.
