Family surprise Wiltshire couple on diamond wedding anniversary
A couple celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary have returned to the venue where they were married.
Geoff Davis and Margaret Schwieso wed during the big freeze of 1963 at St Bartholomew's Church in Corsham.
Mrs Davis arrived late because of the snow, and wearing stilettos, was carried into church by her father and out by her new husband.
Their family travelled from across the country to surprise the pair on their arrival at the church on Sunday.
On the 5 January 1963 the snow lay thick on the ground around St Bartholomew's Church in Corsham and the Christmas lights still twinkled.
"It was beautiful" the couple reminisced, but it was not without its challenges.
Mrs Davis, 83, said: "The snow was so thick ... my dad carried me in, stiletto heels, you couldn't walk in it (and) I was late."
The big freeze of 1963 was one of the coldest winters on record with the BBC recording lows of -21C.
Patience and tolerance
When asked the secret of their long-lasting union, through smiles and laughter Mrs Davis declared "patience" while Mr Davis, 90, called for "tolerance".
The couple's children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild on the way, travelled to Corsham to surprise them at the church.
They went on for lunch at the Methuen Arms, where Mr and Mrs Davis had their wedding reception.
Mrs Davis recalled the staff's efforts to keep the wedding party warm.
"We'd arranged a buffet meal and then the day before they phoned through to say we're going to put some hot soup on for you all because it's so cold."
The pair met at a dance in Bath on New Year's Eve.
Mr Davis said: "I took two girls into this dance on the understanding that if I met somebody they'd find their own way home and I met Margaret."
Was it love at first sight for Mr Davis?
"Not really no," Mr Davis laughed, "it wasn't immediate but it grew on us".