Abandoned Wiltshire village holds 'last-ever funeral'
- Published
A village abandoned 80 years ago to make way for a military training ground has held what is expected to be its last-ever funeral.
Ray Nash, who died aged 87, was the last person to be christened at St Giles Church in Imber, Wiltshire, before it was evacuated in 1943.
On Wednesday his family fulfilled his long-held wish to be buried next to his father in St Giles' churchyard.
His son Kelvin said the day had gone "absolutely splendidly".
The late Mr Nash's father Jim died when his son was just one.
Even after the village was taken over by the army, initially to train American servicemen preparing for the D-Day Landings, the family would continue to visit Jim's grave.
Mr Nash, who served in the army in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers before starting a career as a mechanic, was determined to be buried next to the father he never knew.
Speaking after the service, Kelvin said: "It went absolutely splendidly, I couldn't have wished for any better."
Mr Nash and his wife Elaine had four children and "a whole football team" of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
His daughter Vicki said: "Family was everything to both him and mum, it would have meant a lot that all the (grandchildren and great-grandchildren) are here doing their crying and fighting as babies and children do."
It is expected that Mr Nash's will be the last funeral held in Imber - with the previous funeral in the village taking place 10 years ago.
Vicki said: "It's amazing that he has been able to be where he wanted to be - back home, back where it all started for him, where he was baptised."
"He was the last to be christened here and the last possibly to be buried here, so it's quite touching," she added.