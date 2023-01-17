'Doctors discuss my daughter like she's nothing'

HCRG chief nurse Sarah Wardle said: "We don't always get it right and for that I am sorry but I do know professionally and as an organisation we're really keen to listen to improve all of the time and we're really open to feedback and to changing how we work ... (it's) really important to have a shared understanding with the patient and family about phrases and terms that they're comfortable with ... we would never, ever, ever want people to feel offended we all share the same aim to provide the best possible experience and quality of care and working together with families is absolutely the best way of achieving that."