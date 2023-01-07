Swindon and Wiltshire Pride returns after 2022 scale back
A Pride event will return in full this year after it was scaled back in 2022 due to a lack of volunteers.
Swindon and Wiltshire Pride will bring the LGBTQIA+ community and allies together at Queen's Park on 12 August.
Struggling to find volunteers to help run the usual 10,000 strong celebration last year, the charity hosted a scaled back 'Picnic in the Park'.
Community manager, Phoenix Stewart, said the event would be "extra special" as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.
Previously held at Swindon's Old Town Gardens, the celebrations moved to Queen's Park last year, which Mr Stewart said "thousands took part in" and included a "pride march through the town centre for the first time".
Mr Stewart said people preferred the new location, which he said has a maximum capacity of 5,000, so they decided to return to the site in the summer.
In the week leading up to the free August celebration, which will include entertainment and a Pride march, Mr Stewart said they hope to run numerous pop-up activities in the town.
Mr Stewart urged those who wanted to volunteer at the festival to "get in touch" and thanked the committee members for "working so hard in the background to plan the event".
Swindon Pride launched in 2008 when it held the town's first Pride festival.
In 2009, the event was expanded to incorporate Swindon and Wiltshire Pride.
Gaining charitable status in 2019, the charity works to celebrate the diversity of the county.