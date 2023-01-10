Road campaigner calls for action at West Lavington 'blackspot'
A road campaigner is calling for better safety measures at a crossroads known locally as an accident blackspot.
Michael Maxwell said Wiltshire Council should install traffic lights at Black Dog crossroads on the outskirts of West Lavington, near Devizes.
His call comes after the latest crash at the site on 17 December, in which two people were injured.
The council said it was reviewing a recent consultation and a decision on improvements would be made soon.
Mr Maxwell, who lives in Little Cheverell, reiterated the need for changes following the crash in December, in which a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s suffered injuries which were not thought to be serious.
It followed a number of other collisions, including one between a school bus and a car, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"While Wiltshire Council Highways sit on their hands, dreaming of multimillion pound vanity projects, in the real world accidents continue at the site with the requirement of stretched emergency services to close the A360 and clear up," said Mr Maxwell.
'Nothing done'
The campaigner said he feared there would be a fatal collision if no action was taken and said traffic lights "are the only way" to slow cars down as they approach the crossroads.
"After three external consultants reports...nothing has actually been done, despite the situation being raised... in 2017," he said.
Councillor Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for transport said: "Following consultation we are reviewing responses received from the local parish councils to the proposal to revise the junction geometry.
"We are also reviewing a recently received safety audit report on the potential layout changes.
"A decision on the improvement to be delivered will be made shortly."
