Longleat lioness killed 'almost instantly' by lion

File photo of lions relaxing at the park - none of these animals were involved in the New Year's Day attackGeograph/Robin Drayton
A lioness was killed "almost instantly" after being attacked by another lion at Longleat Safari Park.

The Wiltshire park said deaths like this are "very rare but can naturally occur amongst apex (top) predators".

It said keepers were immediately on the scene on New Year's Day, but the attack happened "incredibly quickly, with the lioness dying almost instantly".

A spokeswoman added "there was no possibility of intervention" and "there was no risk to guests".

