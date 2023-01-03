Swindon: Boy, 15, 'loses several teeth' after being punched
A teenage boy lost several teeth when he was punched by a man, said police.
The 15-year-old had been walking along Corporation Street in Swindon at about 16:20 GMT on 24 December when he was assaulted.
Wiltshire Police said he slipped as he approached the junction with Lagos Street, outside Baraka Groceries, and made light contact with a parked car.
A man then got out of the silver car and punched him in the face, before driving away.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.
