New Trowbridge live music venue proposed for town
A new live music venue that will benefit community music and theatre groups is being proposed for a town.
A premises license for the former British Heart Foundation site in Trowbridge, also includes educational sessions in the application.
The request was submitted by the manager of Trowbridge concert hall The Pump, which has been around since 1970.
Proposed opening times, which are yet to be decided, are 09.00-23.00 with alcohol to be sold during these hours.
The scheme will involve local community groups which could provide music groups for toddlers, as well as adult-based music and theatre experiences and other social and educational offerings.
On New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and bank holidays the plans for the venue in Fore Street, request for the premises to be open until 01.00, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans say recorded music could also be played but specify it will be "incidental to other activity [including] background music of daytime café or pre-show music, prior to performance and not for the purposes of entertainment or encouragement".
'Support music and theatre'
It would compliment plans to support music and theatre in the area with recent plans approved for an £8.5m refurbishment of Trowbridge Town Hall, turning it into a major music and theatre venue.
Work to turn the main hall into a stage and an auditorium to seat up to 500 people is due to begin in July.
Precautions listed in the application for the proposed music and theatre venue, to prevent any potential public nuisance, include acoustic treatment for noise consolidation and noise monitoring at the nearest residential property with excess volume turned down accordingly.
They also include plans for cigarette bins outside and a rule that no drinks will be taken outside the premises.
The premises licence application must be accepted by Wiltshire Council before the plans can go ahead.
