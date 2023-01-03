Wootton Bassett: Three bailed over New Year's Day stabbing
Three people arrested over the stabbing of a 15-year-old on New Year's Day have been bailed.
The boy was taken to hospital after the incident in Ruxley Close, Wootton Bassett, at about 16:15 GMT on Sunday.
He has since been discharged and arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, Wiltshire Police confirmed.
A 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and two boys, aged 14 and 15, suspected of violent disorder have been released.
Wiltshire Police has renewed its appeal for information.
