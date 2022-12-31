Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result.
Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list.
The 59-year-old councillor said she was afraid of what the press reaction might be towards her.
"I would hope it would mean things that we say are taken with a little bit more seriousness," she added.
Ms Belcher said she thought many trans people would be unaware she had been made an OBE because they were "detached from the news" due to the way they felt the media portrayed trans issues.
"To be honest, I feel a slight fear of what the press reaction is going to be because it's almost as if trans people can't do anything right at the moment in the current environment," she said.
Ms Belcher said it was "sad" the moment was tinged with the fear of "just another big blazing row".
The media activist also spoke about how trans people feel excluded from media coverage of trans issues.
She said the distorted way that "trans, non-binary and intersex people" are represented in the press was "horrific".
"I don't know whether being made OBE will restore any balance, I doubt it, but you can hope," she added.
Looking forward to 2023, she said: "I think it's just going to be another year of just trying to plod on and keep pushing where we can and try and build arguments and funds to shift the narrative a bit and whether this award will help do that I don't know, I doubt it but we can try."
Further recognitions
Separately, David Bickers has been recognised for his charity work supporting people living with disabilities.
He co-founded the Douglas Bader Foundation, of which he is also chief executive, in honour of Sir Douglas Bader who was a pilot in World War Two rising to the rank of group captain.
Douglas Bader, a double amputee, was honoured with a knighthood in 1976 for his work on behalf of disabled people.
His maxim was: "A disabled person who fights back is not disabled ... but inspired".
Reflecting on his own honours, Mr Bickers said: "I was very surprised and absolutely delighted."
Meryl Ann Hayward, director of corporate services at Historic England has also been recognised, for her services to heritage.
Paddy Bradley of Swindon and Wiltshire Local Enterprise Partnership has been recognised for services to the local economy and to the community in Wiltshire.
Sarah Brewis, head of Woodborough Primary School has been recognised for services to primary education.