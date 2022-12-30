Papers reveal idea to move Millennium Dome to Swindon
Newly-released official files have revealed a proposal was made in 2001 to move the Millennium Dome 80 miles west - from south-east London to Wiltshire.
Papers released to the National Archives in Kew, west London, reveal a proposal to move the Dome to Swindon.
The £758m Dome closed at the end of 2000 having pulled in just over half of the predicted 12m visitors.
The proposals were the brainchild of the Science Museum's director Lindsay Sharp.
Mr Sharp wrote to the Prime Minister at the time, Tony Blair, suggesting the Dome could be repurposed as a new museum on an old military airfield at Wroughton.
"I am writing to you about a completely different and exciting possibility for the Dome," wrote Mr Sharp.
"This proposal presents a unique range of features at a time when such characteristics may, together, provide a unique solution to the challenges of the Dome."
He suggested it could become home to a "major new public facility devoted to interactivity and exhibiting the latest in practical aspects and research into sustainability" while freeing the valuable Greenwich site for redevelopment.
Mr Sharp cheerfully admitted that he did not know whether the plan - involving the relocation of a structure 265m (1,200ft) in diameter and 52m (170ft) high - was actually feasible.
"This is a 'big concept' approach and would need a rapid and detailed evaluation," he wrote.
The idea failed, however, to capture the imagination of ministers.
In December 2001 it was announced that Meridian Delta Ltd had been chosen to develop the Dome as a sports and entertainment centre and in 2005 it was renamed The O2 arena.