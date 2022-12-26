Center Parcs death: Police continue to investigate
- Published
Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a young child at a Center Parcs on Christmas Eve.
The four-year-old boy died after a "serious medical incident" at the Longleat resort.
Wiltshire Police are now working alongside the coroner to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time," said the force in a statement released on Monday.
Officers attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest in Wiltshire in support of the South Western Ambulance Service at about 11:00 GMT on 24 December.
Wiltshire Police said "a post-mortem will take place in due course", but added that "at this time there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances".
Holidaymakers said they were told the resort's sub-tropical swimming pool was closed due to a "serious medical incident".
One person staying at Center Parcs for Christmas told the PA news agency: "Thankfully we didn't see anything. We noticed a big crowd all leaving the plaza.
"We were headed back to our lodge to have lunch before swimming. I checked my phone and saw the pool was closed due to an incident.
"Obviously that's all we knew originally.
"The plaza is all open, the parc market, gift shops, etc - there is just a temporary barrier across the entrance to the pool itself."
Center Parcs issued a statement on the day which said: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that a young guest has passed away at Longleat Forest today.
"We are offering our support to the family and to our employees who provided immediate assistance.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this very difficult time."
The pool was reopened on Christmas Day morning, Center Parcs confirmed.