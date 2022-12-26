Peace at Avon Vale Hunt meet after police change tactics
A demonstration at a Boxing Day hunt meet, which last year turned violent, has passed peacefully.
Several people were arrested following a clash between hunt supporters and protesters at the Avon Vale Hunt meet in Lacock, Wiltshire on 27 December 2021.
Wiltshire Police have since undertaken a review of their approach "to identify any organisational learning".
"Public safety is always our top priority," said a police spokesperson.
In a statement, the force said they must ensure the response to such events is "proportionate, well considered and based on the risks posed to the public".
Five men were charged with public order offences after clashes between anti- and pro-hunting groups outside the Red Lion pub during the gathering last year. Two were later acquitted, while the other three were fined.
'Peaceful protest'
The force's response was reviewed by a trained de-brief officer who made a number of recommendations, including improving communication with organisers of hunts and protest groups prior to events, using appropriate terminology when describing different groups and fully utilising body-worn cameras when attending such events.
"We respect the rights of all groups to peaceful protest and the expectation is for all groups that attend hunts to be non-confrontational," said the police spokesperson.
"We will act impartially and will not hesitate to take appropriate action against any organisation, group or individual who break the law."
The force had written to every hunt operating in its area "asking for their co-operation and support to work with us to overcome any tensions around hunting", they added.