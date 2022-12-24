Boy, 4, dies after incident at Center Parcs Longleat resort
- Published
A four-year-old boy has died after an incident at a Center Parcs resort, police have said.
Wiltshire Police said officers had attended the leisure complex at Longleat Forest, Wiltshire, in support of the South Western Ambulance Service on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Police were called to the scene at the resort, near Warminster, at 11:00 GMT.
The force added the boy's death was not thought to be suspicious, adding its thoughts were with his family.
Police did not give any further information about the nature of the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.