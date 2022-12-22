Swindon death: Man found injured outside Toothill house
A man has died after being found with injuries outside a house this morning.
Police were called to Affleck Close in Toothill, Swindon, at around 08:00 GMT, and paramedics confirmed the man had died shortly afterwards.
A security cordon has been set up in the area and residents have been told to expect a significant police presence.
Police said they were "keeping an open mind" about the possible causes of death.
