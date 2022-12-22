'Fantastic' winter solstice marked at Stonehenge
- Published
Celebrations have been taking place at Stonehenge to mark the winter solstice.
A crowd of people watched the sunrise at the ancient Neolithic monument following the longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.
English Heritage allows people near to the stones to mark key occasions.
The event is thought to be more important in the pagan calendar than the summer solstice because it marks the "re-birth" of the sun for the new year.
It was the shortest day of the year on Wednesday and so people gathered to celebrate the days getting longer today.
Despite a forecast of cloud and rain, a large crowd of pagans and druids were among those to visit the site and were rewarded with a pink sky when the weather lifted.
Laura and Richard Parker travelled to Stonehenge from Nottingham and told BBC Radio Wiltshire the event was like new year for them.
Ms Parker said: "This is our new year, we don't celebrate on the first of January.
"It's been the shortest day of the year and we come to celebrate with like-minded people. It's a fantastic atmosphere and you can really let yourself go and be one with everyone."
