Salisbury teenager injured in attack involving 10 youths
- Published
A teenager has been left with a bruised eye and injured forehead after a group attack involving 10 youths.
He was attacked on Gainsborough Close in Salisbury on 12 December at 16.40 GMT.
PC Rachel Larcombe from Wiltshire Police said the incident was "traumatic and frightening" for the victim.
"We will not tolerate violence of this nature and we would urge anyone with information about those involved to contact us immediately," she said.
