Salisbury surgeon leading 'double life' had child abuse images
- Published
A consultant surgeon leading a "double life" has been convicted of possessing child abuse images.
Mansoor Khan, 54, was found guilty at Salisbury Crown Court of three charges of making indecent images of children.
Khan, who worked at Salisbury District Hospital, was investigated by the National Crime Agency.
He had 106 illegal images on his phone, most of which were screenshots, taken between 11 November 2020 and his arrest on 24 August 2021.
Thirty-one of the images were classed as category A, the most serious category, while 14 were of category B and 61 of category C.
During a four-day trial, the jury heard Mr Khan, of Ridgeway Road, Salisbury, had downloaded a Tor browser in November 2020 to allow him to access the dark web.
Khan denied the charges, insisting he had downloaded the Tor browser in order to teach his children about the dangers of the dark web.
A jury convicted him after less than two hours of deliberations.
The offences he was charged with did not relate to any of his patients.
'Jekyll and Hyde character'
Prosecutor Charles Gabb said Khan was an intelligent man at the top of his profession who presented himself as a "pillar of the community", but he was leading a "double life".
"[He is] a Jekyll and Hyde character, the side that is out for public consumption, the other is the dark side which he doesn't want to have exposed," he said.
Giving evidence, Khan said the images had downloaded without his knowledge and without him viewing them.
He said he had spent time in chat rooms where "adult chat" had been discussed, but described himself as a "silent observer".
"I was sent unsolicited pictures. I had no choice, I was not promoting any or this. None of these pictures were solicited by myself and I wasn't aware of them," he said.
Photos backed up
Prosecuting, Mr Gabb said: "You do not need to go on sex sites to find out how the Tor browser works.
"These photos meant that much to you that you backed them up."
Khan will be sentenced on 24 February and he was granted bail until that date.
