Layout of Wiltshire village's first 200 homes revealed
- Published
Details of the first 200 houses to be built as part of a new village have been released.
Developer Countryside and Sovereign Housing Association has revealed the layout and appearance of the Lotmead News Eastern Village near Swindon.
It aims to build up to 2,500 houses on the 365-acre site as part of the New Eastern Villages (NEV) expansion.
Outline planning permission has been granted but Swindon Borough Council still needs to give final approval.
This will relate to the development's layout, access, open space and many other aspects, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The houses would be the first to be built as part of the Lotmead village, the LDRS said.
Access to the village will be off Wanborough Road running from Covingham.
The Southern Connector Road, which is already being built, will also run through the village.
The application also includes sections about how its design and layout will help encourage healthy lifestyles.
It emphasises the ability of future residents to get about without a car and states: "Streets and pedestrian and cycle routes follow key desire lines and are direct and straight and integrated into the scheme."
Comments can be made on the proposals until Friday, 30 December.