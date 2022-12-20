Wiltshire Police performance has 'deteriorated'
Wiltshire Police's performance in investigating crime has "deteriorated", says a report by the police watchdog.
The force was placed into special measures earlier this year and His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published a review of its progress.
It said although Wiltshire Police had improved in some areas, it "has not made meaningful progress" in others.
The force said it remained "relentless" in its efforts to improve services.
HMICFRS visited Wiltshire Police in November to check on its progress, specifically looking at the service it provides to victims and how crimes are investigated.
The inspectorate found the force had improved in its checking of vulnerable victims of crime and how promptly it recorded detailed risk assessments for victims of domestic abuse.
However, its performance in investigating crime effectively had declined, said the watchdog.
It said some investigations were not carried out in a timely manner, relevant lines of enquiry were not always completed and many investigations were not properly reviewed by supervisors.
Inspectors also said that victims were sometimes not updated throughout investigations and the force did not always consider progressing cases without the victim's support, which can prevent further offences.
His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Wendy Williams, said they would continue to closely monitor the force's progress.
"We revisited the force last month and found it had made progress in some areas. This is to be welcomed.
"However, the force has not made meaningful progress in other areas, including routinely checking for repeat victims, or giving victims crime prevention or scene preservation advice," she added.
Wiltshire Police Chief Constable, Kier Pritchard, said the force was "actively addressing" the issues.
"In part, this latest progress report is telling us that there are some improvements and that the work we've done since our PEEL inspection in the summer is making some positive change.
"It is also clear that we have not yet achieved the required improvements in all parts and the report has highlighted that in some areas performance has deteriorated, which we are working hard to address immediately," he added.
Wiltshire police and crime commissioner, Philip Wilkinson, said he was concerned about the report and that changes needed to happen quickly.
"I have been extremely clear this slow level of improvement, and deterioration in some areas, simply isn't good enough," he added.
