Designs submitted for 250-home development in Highworth
- Published
House-builders have submitted design plans for a 250-home development in a Wiltshire town.
The proposed properties are a mixture of flats and houses, which could be constructed on green space near Shrivenham Road in Highworth.
Applicant, David Wilson Homes, has already been granted outline planning permission to create the development.
It now needs Swindon Borough Council to approve the site layout and appearance of the homes before work can begin.
The developers plan to create 75 affordable homes, with properties on the site also including one and two-bedroom flats, and two, three and four-bedroom houses.
Plans for two play areas and open space on the site have also been included in the layout.
A spokesperson for David Wilson Homes said they plan to keep most of the hedgerows and trees on the site.
"A mix of natural and semi-natural green space and amenity spaces will provide the opportunity for recreation and relaxation and two equipped playgrounds will offer recreational opportunities on site," they added.
The development is part of a swathe of new house-building forming a crescent from east of Shrivenham Road to Highworth Road, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
