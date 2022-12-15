Swindon v Bristol Rovers: Man charged over firework thrown
- Published
A man has been charged after a firework was thrown at emergency workers before a football match.
Lewis Hill, of Collett Place, Swindon, has been charged with four counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a police dog.
The charges relate to an incident on 22 January when Swindon Town played Bristol Rovers at the County Ground.
A date is yet to be set for Mr Hill, 22, to appear in court.
