Swindon v Bristol Rovers: Man charged over firework thrown

The County Ground, SwindonGetty Images
The incident took place when Swindon Town hosted Bristol Rovers at the County Ground

A man has been charged after a firework was thrown at emergency workers before a football match.

Lewis Hill, of Collett Place, Swindon, has been charged with four counts of common assault of an emergency worker and one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a police dog.

The charges relate to an incident on 22 January when Swindon Town played Bristol Rovers at the County Ground.

A date is yet to be set for Mr Hill, 22, to appear in court.

