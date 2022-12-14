Wiltshire artist picked to design RSPCA Christmas card
- Published
An artist has spoken of her shock after she was chosen to design this year's Christmas card range for the RSPCA.
Harriet Lowther, from Chiseldon in Wiltshire, said it was a "a bit overwhelming" to have her work chosen by the charity.
She runs her own illustrating business but five years ago she was sketching "on the back of boarding passes".
The artist based her designs on animals currently in RSPCA shelters.
The cards are being sold online, with £1 from every card going to the RSPCA - and a further 5p being donated from every other A5 card sold.
The 37-year-old said it was a "bit of a shock" to be picked to design the card, and she kept fearing the RSPCA would not like her designs.
"But it worked out and everyone was happy - it took a lot of hard work to get there but I enjoyed it," she said.
"To have my work out there for the RSPCA is a great moment, five years ago I was just drawing on the backs of boarding passes - to get to here is a surprise and its a bit overwhelming," she added.
Neglect cases rising
The RSPCA is preparing for one of its toughest winters in recent years, with its own running costs surging and more and more owners struggling to pay for their pet's care.
The charity has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents this year, and a 13% rise in neglect cases.
Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: "This Christmas we're determined to ensure no animal pays the price of the cost of living crisis - but we can't do this alone.
He continued: "That's why we're thrilled to kickstart our partnership with Thortful working together to deliver that special connection animals provide to more homes this Christmas and raise vital funds for our mission."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk