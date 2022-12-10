Woman arrested after teenager stabbed in Swindon
A 19-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed in Swindon.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening, police said.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after officers were called to the scene near Dudmore Road shortly after 04:45 GMT.
Queens Drive is currently closed to allow the scene to be examined, Wiltshire Police said.
