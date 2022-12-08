Salisbury hairdresser wins Men's Hairdresser of the Year
A hairdresser who won Men's Hairdresser of the Year has said he now wants to launch his own product range.
George Smith, 25, from Salisbury, was presented with the accolade at this year's national British Hairdressing Awards.
The judging involved eight different cuts on models, with pictures of them taken by professional photographers.
Mr Smith said the award can "elevate your life" and that he is hoping to do more photoshoots.
Coming from a line of hairdressers, with both his parents working in the industry, Mr Smith said his focus is on a "commercial" look.
He said this is the type of styles you would see "straight out of a salon".
"The award has been great. People get to see more of what you do," Mr Smith said.
He added that he has been approached by a "big hair brand" to collaborate and that he would like to focus on making products that are "more user-friendly" and that "simplify" things for men.
"Currently, there's so much choice in shops, it's confusing," he said.
"I'd like to work on things like a 3-in-1 hair, beard and body wash."
The awards were held last week and hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan, with national and regional prizes.
Mr Smith, who works at Toni & Guy, said that the day the photographs were taken for judging was "complex and very chaotic, but super fun".
"I just loved doing it," he added.
