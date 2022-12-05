Swindon attack police given more time to quiz murder suspects
- Published
Detectives have been given more time to question two people arrested over the murder of an 18-year-old in Swindon.
The victim, who has yet to be formally identified, has been named locally as Owen Dunn and his family has started fundraising for his funeral costs.
He was stabbed to death on Mazurek Way, Haydon at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police have 12 more hours to question a 14-year-old boy and a man, 20, who were arrested by officers on Sunday in connection with the death.
A fundraising page set up by Mr Dunn's aunt, Lauren Page, has so far raised £6,256 of its £7,000 target.
Ms Page said: "As of the 4th Dec 2022, Our world came crashing down; our beautiful boy Owen was taken from us in the most horrible way."
She said: "If you could help in any way possible to give our boy the best possible send-off he truly deserves this would mean the world to us."
Wiltshire Police said previously that witnesses at the scene had reported two men dressed in black with balaclavas and large knives leaving the area on bikes that were possibly electric.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "Members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we carry out our investigation.
"We would urge everyone to avoid speculation and making comments on social media regarding the victim - this will clearly add to the distress of his family."
'Reinforce neighbourhood policing'
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101.
Wiltshire and Swindon's Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson called for an increased use in police stop-and-search powers in the wake of the killing.
He said: "I have spoken with the chief constable about this case and impressed upon him the need to reinforce his neighbourhood policing teams if we are to tackle the underlying causes of knife crime.
"Greater police visibility and the increase in frontline officers will start to have effect as more come through the training system to our neighbourhood teams."
He added: "All powers at the police's disposal are being fully considered and I would expect to see an increased use of stop-and-search powers to target these vile individuals who carry a knife to intimidate and harm."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk