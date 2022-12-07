Swindon facing "unprecedented" spending cuts
- Published
Swindon council is warning of "unprecedented" cuts in spending on local services next year.
Its leaders have written to the Prime Minister asking for urgent help, warning of an "uncertain future" for services including libraries and bin collections.
Savings will have to be found in the help for vulnerable adults and children as costs spiral.
Ruling Conservatives say a 5% tax rise is "almost certainly" on the cards too.
Through a combination of inflation, an increased living wage, and more people needing the help of council support services, the councillor responsible for budgeting says Swindon is facing "savings on a level we've never seen before."
Conservative Keith Williams, the cabinet member for finance, is expecting to need to save £38 million next year, which he says is "unprecedented in the history of Swindon Borough Council."
Unlike most public services - and indeed unlike many businesses - councils are required by law to balance their budgets each April, or effectively declare themselves bankrupt.
Mr Williams says some efficiency savings can still be found without making services worse - expect fewer council buildings, expect more services to move online, expect a further push toward things like low energy LED streetlights.
But they are the easy targets.
Also expect difficult changes to waste collections, to libraries, to planning, to school transport - with many services deemed "non-essential" to either be cut or pushed toward parish councils instead.
Over the years Swindon has already shed much of its funding and responsibility for leisure, libraries and parks, so its options for further savings are increasingly hard to identify.
Four fifths of Swindon's budget is spent on supporting vulnerable adults and children - "that is actually where we do have to face the majority of our savings," says Mr Williams.
This is why Swindon has now gone public as one of many councils to have written to the Prime Minister calling for urgent action.
A letter signed by Swindon's Conservative leader David Renard warns the savings "are going to be very unpalatable and will impact on some of the most vulnerable in society".
The letter calls for annual increases in funding for social care, as well as more flexibility in how councils are able to raise funds through tax and charges.
Meanwhile neighbouring Wiltshire Council is also going through the motions of deciding how to save tens of millions next year.
Its far larger size and different structure has allowed it to avoid many of the most controversial cuts made by lots of councils over the past decade - but senior figures there have told the BBC the savings for 2023/4 are looking far more difficult than normal.
All eyes now are on the government's funding settlement for councils, which is due to be published before Christmas.
The Chancellor has already announced allowing a larger council tax rise than usual from April - totalling 4.99% extra on bills - both Wiltshire and Swindon councils have indicated they will struggle to take anything less.