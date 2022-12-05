Community and specialist radio stations go digital
Community, small and specialist radio stations in Bristol, Somerset and South Gloucestershire have started broadcasting on digital platforms.
Bristol and Severnside Digital Radio - formed by Bristol-based Ujima Radio and BCfm stations and Bradley Stoke Radio - is behind the launch.
It was awarded a permanent licence as part of Ofcom's Small Scale DAB licensing programme.
Six other stations also became available on digital radio on Monday.
They are Midsomer Norton's Somer Valley Radio, Keynsham's KTCR, Base Radio, based in Filwood, the University of the West of England's Hub Radio and Bristol-based Noods and Decadance.
Listeners will still be able to find the stations on FM.
Patrick Hart, chief executive of BCfm Radio, said: "This is a really important milestone for independent media as we take control of our own digital future."
FM and AM radio now accounts for only 34% of radio listening and is in decline, according to RAJAR (Radio Joint Audience Research).
A spokesperson for Bristol and Severnside Digital Radio said the change would make it "easier for more local people to find and listen to their community radio stations" and also allow the stations to have "much wider and more consistent coverage than they currently have".
Project manager Nick Piggott added: "I'm incredibly proud of the way our community radio stations have worked together to get onto digital radio and in a way that will benefit the stations with better accessibility for listeners and by providing community media an ongoing financial benefit. It's a great outcome."