Man dies in Swindon stabbing as police launch murder probe
- Published
A man has died and a murder investigation has been launched after a stabbing in Swindon.
Emergency services were called to the Haydon End area of the Wiltshire town at about 13:30 GMT.
Witnesses at the scene reported two men dressed in black with balaclavas and large knives leaving the area on bikes, which were possibly electric, Wiltshire Police said.
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.
Formal identification has yet to be confirmed, but police said they believe they know the identity of the victim and his next of kin have been informed.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, of the major crime investigation team, said: "This is a hugely concerning crime in which a young man has sadly lost his life.
"We understand that this incident will be of concern to the local residents and we are utilising every available resource within our organisation to identify those responsible.
"We are urgently appealing to members of the public who may have information which could support our investigation to contact us."
The police earlier said they do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.
A cordon is in place and officers have been going door to door speaking to residents.
