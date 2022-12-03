Public consultation opens on Chippenham's A350 dualling plans
Plans to turn the remaining single-carriageway sections of the A350 at Chippenham into dual carriageways are now open for public consultation.
The proposals also look to improve Bumpers Farm Roundabout, improving journey times on the A350 and giving easier access to the industrial estate.
The scheme has been highlighted by the Government as one of several "infrastructure projects which will be accelerated as fast as possible".
The consultation ends on 3 February.
The current programme will see construction work start in 2024 and end in 2025, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The scheme is part of the government's Growth Plan 2022, and the Department for Transport has allocated £26.6m for the plans.
Wiltshire council is in the process of finalising the detailed design phase of the project and is now seeking feedback on the plans.
'Improved connections'
Mark McClelland, cabinet member for transport, said: "We have already widened much of the A350 at Chippenham, and these final two phases of dualling will further increase capacity and improve journey times from Chequers roundabout to Lackham roundabout, and then from Cepen Park South to Bumpers Farm.
"As we state in our business plan, we want to have well-connected communities, and this scheme will help to deliver improved connections for both Chippenham and the A350 corridor."
Dr McClelland said any feedback would be used to help shape the full business case, which the council is looking to submit to the Department for Transport in 2023.
Following a public inquiry in the 1990s, the A350 dual carriageway Chippenham bypass scheme was granted planning consent.
The first three phases of dualling have been completed, and the A350 Chippenham Bypass phase four and five scheme will build upon that work.
