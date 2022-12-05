Melksham woman whose baby died alone jailed for cruelty
A woman whose one-year-old baby died after being left alone while she was out running errands has been jailed for two years.
Stacey Davis, 35, from Melksham in Wiltshire, returned home in June 2018 and found the boy - who was pronounced dead in hospital - lifeless.
An investigation was unable to establish the cause of death.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker of Wiltshire Police said Davis' actions "fell well below the duty she owed to him".
The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the case and authorised charges including two counts of child cruelty.
Davis, of Caretakers Close, admitted those charges and one count of possession of cannabis and was jailed on Thursday at Salisbury Crown Court.
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker, from Wiltshire Police's major crime investigation team, said: "I would like to offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of this young boy.
"Davis' actions on the day her son died fell well below the duty she owed to him as his mother - she should have loved him, cared for him and put his welfare first, as any loving, doting parent would.
"It has been over four years since he died and I know that this has been an incredibly difficult time for everyone who knew and loved him.
"The investigation team have worked tirelessly on what has been a challenging and extremely upsetting case and their hard work has ensured it has now been followed through to its conclusion."
