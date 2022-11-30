Swindon hub for creative industries to get upgrade
- Published
An "exciting" space that was once used to construct Victorian steam carriages will undergo further upgrades.
The Great Western Railway Carriage Works in Swindon was empty for years - but recently it has become a hub for creative industries and universities.
Swindon Borough Council will spend nearly £175,000 on sprucing up the stonework and re-glazing the windows.
Two new business spaces will also be built at the Grade II listed site.
Cabinet member for culture and heritage, councillor Matty Courtliff, said: "Up to now, the impressive restoration of the Carriage Works has been taking place outside of the public's gaze.
"But this latest phase will be very visible and bring this part of the building back into everyday use."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, changes have previously largely taken place behind the building's Victorian frontage.
The first phase involved the conversion of two sheds (units 3 and 5) into a new managed workspace for creative small businesses and start-ups.
The building now hosts The Work Shed - offices used by creative and digital start-up and expanding businesses - and it is also the home to the Royal Agricultural University's new Cultural Heritage Institute.
As part of the next phase, two new business spaces will be created on the ground floor and should be available to rent in 2023.
An additional £4m of government funding is being spent on refurbishing two of the units for the University of Bath's Innovation Centre for Applied Sustainable Technologies and digital media facility.
Rebecca Barrett, Historic England regional director said: "It's exciting to see this historic building brimming with activity once again - home to new businesses and education facilities.
"The repair of the building's impressive façade onto London Street is a real milestone."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk