Five arrested and cash seized in Wiltshire drugs raids
Five people have been arrested following the seizure of drugs in Wiltshire.
Cash and class A were discovered in the police operation targeting supply networks across the county.
Four warrants were executed in Chippenham, Trowbridge, Devizes and Swindon.
Wiltshire Police seized £2,000 in cash in total and drugs with a street value of about £4,000.
A 31-year-old man from Trowbridge and a 29-year-old man from Surrey were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, both of whom have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.
An 18-year-old woman from Chippenham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was released under investigation.
Two men from Leeds, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of the same offence and have been bailed while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Darren Ambrose said: "Drugs have an incredibly harmful effect in communities and ruin lives, both for the users and the people around them, and they have a knock-on effect of associated violence, robbery, and anti-social behaviour."
