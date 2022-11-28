Man in his 20s dies in single vehicle crash on Aldbourne road
A man in his 20s has died in a single vehicle collision on a country road, police have said.
The crash took place at about 20:20 GMT on Saturday on Castle Street near Aldbourne, Wiltshire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Wiltshire Police has asked for any witnesses to get in contact with the serious collision investigation team.
