Wiltshire man accused of helping mum send revenge porn to victim's dad
A man sent explicit photos and footage of a woman to his mother so she could send them onto the victim's father, a court has heard.
Matthew Cooper-Collyer, 23, from Wiltshire, is accused of threatening to disclose private sexual photos with the intent of causing distress.
His mother, Lynda Cooper, 41, had earlier pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to the same charge.
She also admitted a second offence of malicious communications.
Helen Easterbrook, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant's mother suggested in a Facebook conversation that he send the explicit images to her.
'Sexually explicit poses'
The court heard Cooper had told her son she would "give <the victim> drama like she loves" and referring to the images she added: "Love them, perfect shots, you should have been a photographer."
The prosecutor said Mr Cooper-Collyer, of Monkton Green in Monkton Deverill, shared two intimate photos and a video with his mother who then sent them to the father of the victim.
She said the father checked his phone on the day before the victim's birthday and found the material which "showed his daughter in sexually explicit poses".
In police interview, Mr Cooper-Collyer said his mother had access to his phone and had sent the images without his permission, the court heard.
He said: "I left my phone for five minutes to go to the toilet, when I got my phone these pictures had been sent and I questioned her."
Giving evidence in court, Mr Cooper-Collyer denied sending anyone private sexual photos or videos.
He told the court that he had written in a Facebook conversation that he had sent the images, but he told the jury he had not actually sent them.
Giving evidence, Cooper said she took the images from her son's phone without his permission and added: "He is innocent through this whole thing. He didn't agree to any of the pictures."
The trial continues.
