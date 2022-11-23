A346 fatal crash: Tribute to 'much-loved' Cheltenham grandmother
The family of a "much-loved" grandmother who died following a crash have paid tribute to her.
Margaret Smith, 82, from Cheltenham, died at Southmead Hospital in Bristol after the collision on the A346 at Cadley near Marlborough on 12 November.
Emergency services were called at 14:15 GMT following a report that a Suzuki Swift had collided with a tree.
Ms Smith's family said: "Margaret was a very dear and much-loved mum, grandma, sister and friend.
"We are all shocked and devastated by this sudden and tragic loss... she will forever be in our memories and hearts.
"We appreciate all the messages of love and support that we have received and request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."
Ms Smith, who was driving the Suzuki, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the single-vehicle crash and died later that day.
