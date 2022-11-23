Chippenham park war memorial vandalism causes distress
A Royal British Legion fundraiser says people have been left distressed after a war memorial was vandalised.
The heads of two metal soldiers in the memorial garden at John Coles Park, Chippenham, were knocked off just before Remembrance Sunday.
A female figure was ruined and has now been removed whilst the male has been temporarily repaired.
Irene Sinclaire said a war veteran who was in tears was among those who expressed their concern.
Ms Sinclaire, from the Chippenham branch of the Royal British Legion, said: "We were absolutely gobsmacked, and then so saddened that it had happened just before Remembrance Day which made it far far worse for everyone."
"I feel so upset that people have no respect for people who gave up their lives for us to live today."
Mrs Sinclair says she has been stopped in the street by people who say the crime has made them upset - including a 98-year-old veteran of Dunkirk.
"How he heard, I don't know, but the tears were streaming down his face," she said.
The vandalism is under investigation by Wiltshire Police, who are urging anybody with further information to contact them.
A spokesman said: "Criminal damage of any kind is extremely disappointing, but the fact that these are statues of soldiers erected as part of the remembrance celebrations makes it even more shocking and upsetting."
