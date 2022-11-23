Boy raises £1,300 for air ambulance that saved his life
An 11-year-old boy has raised more than £1,300 for the air ambulance that saved his life earlier this year.
Oliver from Trowbridge has Glanzmann thrombasthenia, a platelet disorder that can cause severe bleeding.
He was taken to hospital by Wiltshire Air Ambulance in April after a nosebleed left him unconscious on the bathroom floor.
Oliver and some of his friends thanked the charity by running the Rudolph and Santa Fun Run in Trowbridge in costume.
His mum, Leanne, believes he would have died if the air ambulance had not been on hand.
"The platelets in Oliver's blood don't work, so that then causes long term and very heavy bleeding," she said.
"He had a heavy nosebleed the day before he was taken to hospital, and the next day was feeling weak and we had to take him to the toilet.
"He then fell unconscious, briefly came to and then fell unconscious again and we couldn't get a response out of him".
"The ambulance arrived on the scene and decided Oliver needed an air ambulance".
She added: "They arrived within 10 or 15 minutes."
Since the collapse, Oliver's treatment has been stepped up, and he now has platelet transfusions every week at the Bristol Royal Children's Hospital.
He is able to live an otherwise normal life.
It means he was able to run the 1.24m (2km) fun run with his friends, while wearing a full Father Christmas costume.
For Oliver's family, the decision to raise money for Wiltshire Air Ambulance was easy.
"We're ever so thankful to the Air Ambulance for what they did that day," they said.
"We can't express our thanks enough really".
