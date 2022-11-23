Swindon UK Life Centre office block to be turned into flats
An empty office block in the centre of Swindon is to be refurbished into 230 new apartments.
The UK Life Centre building on Station Road has been empty for several years.
Developer Vinesh Aggarwal has been given planning permission to add two extra storeys on top of the existing four.
A spokesperson for Swindon Borough Council said that more homes in the centre of Swindon would have a positive knock-on effect for local businesses.
"Extra people living in the area will increase demand for more shops, restaurants and leisure opportunities," the spokesperson added.
"This will, in turn, make it a more attractive place for businesses to invest."
There are plans to convert a number of former office buildings, pubs and nightclubs into flats in Swindon.
Schemes currently being considered include a 34-person house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in a former Victorian pub in Fleet Street.
Former clubs Lava Lounge and Casbah are also being earmarked for conversion.