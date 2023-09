A huge mosaic has been unveiled to mark Birmingham Children's Hospital's 160th anniversary. It features 850 faces, that together form an image of the hospital as it looked in the early 1900s.The individual faces are of patients and staff, past and present.The 7m x 8m (22ft 11in by 26ft 3ins) mosaic will be on display in Birmingham New Street Station's concourse until 4 December.