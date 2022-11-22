Fears HGV fee will move Bath lorry issues to Wiltshire towns
A new daily fee for HGVs passing through Bath would drive more lorries through Wiltshire's towns, according to the county's council leader.
Bath's Clean Air Zone could be extended by introducing a charge for Euro VI diesel vehicles exceeding 12 tonnes.
Wiltshire Council leader Richard Clewer said he was "extremely disappointed" and feared this could push Bath's lorry problem into Wiltshire's towns.
A Clean Air Zone (CAZ) was introduced in March 2021 to improve air quality.
Bath and North East Somerset Council (BANES) previously voted to introduce a £9 daily fee for high-emission commercial vans and £100 for HGVs and buses.
Wiltshire Council has been concerned since its introduction that drivers would avoid paying the charge, and re-route through Wiltshire, aggravating problems with congestion and air quality.
Mr Clewer (Cons) said: "We're extremely disappointed that BANES is looking to change its Bath Clean Air Zone to introduce a charge for Euro VI diesel HGVs exceeding 12 tonnes.
"These are the cleanest HGV's currently on the market, so this feels less of a clean air initiative and more of a quest to restrict all HGVs in the city."
He added: "This proposal, along with the now extended temporary 18-tonne weight restriction on Cleveland Bridge, is pushing this traffic issue on to Wiltshire roads and through towns such as Bradford on Avon, Corsham and Westbury, and this is something that we are not prepared to accept."
"We recognise that there are regional issues with traffic congestion, air quality and HGV usage, but these will not be solved by simply pushing the problem from Bath into the towns of West Wiltshire.
"We remain open to constructive discussions with BANES and other stakeholders to help resolve this issue in the long-term, and to find a resolution that works for all of our communities," he added.
BANES were approached for comment.
